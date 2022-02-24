S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of S&W Seed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.58.

Shares of SANW opened at $2.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.21 million, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.81. S&W Seed has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $4.60.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 21.46% and a negative return on equity of 30.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that S&W Seed will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of S&W Seed in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,979,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 66,460 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 105,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&W Seed in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,042,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 78,300 shares in the last quarter.

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

