RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, Lake Street Capital cut RiceBran Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.
Shares of NASDAQ RIBT opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.51. RiceBran Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $1.83.
RiceBran Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
RiceBran Technologies is a specialty ingredient company, which engages in the production of healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products from rice, stabilized ricebran, oats, and barley. It offers organic, conventional, and grain products. The company was founded on March 18, 1998 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.
