RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital cut RiceBran Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ RIBT opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.51. RiceBran Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $1.83.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 214.3% in the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 53.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 32,258 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies in the second quarter worth $85,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 365.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 86,113 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 55.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 213,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 76,300 shares during the period. 34.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile

RiceBran Technologies is a specialty ingredient company, which engages in the production of healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products from rice, stabilized ricebran, oats, and barley. It offers organic, conventional, and grain products. The company was founded on March 18, 1998 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

