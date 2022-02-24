Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) PT Lowered to $140.00 at KeyCorp

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $155.00 to $140.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.41% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.11 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PZZA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Papa John’s International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.20.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $106.54 on Tuesday. Papa John’s International has a 1-year low of $78.41 and a 1-year high of $140.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -259.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.52.

In other Papa John’s International news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.26, for a total transaction of $493,801.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PZZA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Papa John’s International during the first quarter valued at $138,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 39.9% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 36.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,876,000 after purchasing an additional 61,056 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 119.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 385,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,285,000 after purchasing an additional 209,916 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 991,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,505,000 after purchasing an additional 18,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

About Papa John’s International (Get Rating)

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.