Citigroup Trims AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Target Price to $86.00

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Citigroup from $112.00 to $86.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 52.81% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on APP. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on AppLovin from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on AppLovin from $116.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $128.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of AppLovin from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.40.
APP stock opened at $56.28 on Tuesday. AppLovin has a one year low of $49.41 and a one year high of $116.09. The firm has a market cap of $21.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 804.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.32.
In other AppLovin news, major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 8,410,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total value of $677,089,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total transaction of $3,220,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,620,000 shares of company stock valued at $693,996,200. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APP. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,122,155,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the 4th quarter valued at about $914,943,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at about $210,476,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in AppLovin during the second quarter worth about $195,005,000. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,011,000. Institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.
AppLovin Company Profile (Get Rating)
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AppLovin (APP)
- Time to Scoop Up Chewy Stock
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.