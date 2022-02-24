Citigroup Trims AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Target Price to $86.00

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Citigroup from $112.00 to $86.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 52.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on APP. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on AppLovin from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on AppLovin from $116.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $128.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of AppLovin from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.40.

APP stock opened at $56.28 on Tuesday. AppLovin has a one year low of $49.41 and a one year high of $116.09. The firm has a market cap of $21.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 804.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.32.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). AppLovin had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $793.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.38 million. AppLovin’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AppLovin will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AppLovin news, major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 8,410,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total value of $677,089,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total transaction of $3,220,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,620,000 shares of company stock valued at $693,996,200. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APP. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,122,155,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the 4th quarter valued at about $914,943,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at about $210,476,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in AppLovin during the second quarter worth about $195,005,000. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,011,000. Institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

