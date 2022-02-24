Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gentherm Inc. is a developer and marketer of innovative thermal management technologies for a broad range of heating and cooling and temperature control applications. The Company offers heated seating, climate seating, electronics, and cables for the automotive markets. It is also building thermoelectric generators to capture the heat and convert it into electricity for various applications in automotive, industrial, and materials sectors. Gentherm Inc., formerly known as Amerigon Incorporated, is based in Northville, Michigan. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on THRM. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Gentherm from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Gentherm from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.67.

NASDAQ:THRM opened at $89.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Gentherm has a 1 year low of $64.45 and a 1 year high of $99.00. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.61.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. Gentherm had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $248.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Gentherm will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.99, for a total transaction of $169,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 1.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,970 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 4.9% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,247 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

