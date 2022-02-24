Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Shares of SVVC stock opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $6.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.97. The company has a market cap of $24.13 million, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.61.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 1.63% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a publicly traded investment fund that provides private technology and cleantech companies with development funding and working capital, primarily in the form of equity investments. Cleantech companies include those engaged in the sale of goods and services designed to harness renewable energy and materials, eliminate emissions and waste, and reduce the use of natural resources.

