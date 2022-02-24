Brokerages Anticipate LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $541.89 Million

Equities research analysts expect LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) to announce sales of $541.89 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $524.10 million to $559.68 million. LGI Homes posted sales of $705.95 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full-year sales of $3.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow LGI Homes.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.33. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The company had revenue of $801.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on LGIH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.60.

In other news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 2,522 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.60, for a total transaction of $384,857.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 298.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 1,518.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in LGI Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LGIH opened at $115.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 14.86. LGI Homes has a 52-week low of $105.07 and a 52-week high of $188.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.58.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

