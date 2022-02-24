Wells Fargo & Company Raises Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Price Target to $111.00

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $111.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 17.62% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised Hyatt Hotels from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $80.50 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial raised Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Macquarie raised Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.69.

H stock opened at $94.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of -43.29 and a beta of 1.50. Hyatt Hotels has a 1-year low of $67.70 and a 1-year high of $108.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.77.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($2.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($2.66). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 17.42% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 153.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.77) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Udell sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alejandro Reynal acquired 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $83.25 per share, with a total value of $1,998,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of H. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 6,220.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 74.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

