MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Price Target Lowered to $1,675.00 at Credit Suisse Group

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $2,200.00 to $1,675.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 81.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $1,600.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,816.36.

MELI stock opened at $920.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02. MercadoLibre has a one year low of $873.40 and a one year high of $1,970.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.53 billion, a PE ratio of 578.98 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,124.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,435.94.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($1.81). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.02) earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,957,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,684,747,000 after buying an additional 255,226 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,641,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,258,766,000 after buying an additional 789,308 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 3.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,321,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,898,783,000 after buying an additional 86,224 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,038,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,321,000 after purchasing an additional 164,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 2.2% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,231,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,139,000 after purchasing an additional 26,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

