Procaps Group S.A (NASDAQ:PROC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Procaps Group S.A (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Procaps Group is a developer of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical solutions, medicines and hospital supplies. It develops, manufactures and markets over-the-counter and prescription drugs, nutritional supplements and high-potency clinical solutions. Procaps Group, formerly known as Union Acquisition Corp. II, is based in BARRANQUILLA, Colombia. “

PROC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Procaps Group S.A in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on Procaps Group S.A in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of PROC stock opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Procaps Group S.A has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $11.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PROC. Compass Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Procaps Group S.A during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,687,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Procaps Group S.A during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,344,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Procaps Group S.A during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,798,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Procaps Group S.A by 148.3% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 297,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 177,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procaps Group S.A during the 3rd quarter valued at about $458,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.29% of the company’s stock.

Procaps Group S.A Company Profile (Get Rating)

