La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

According to Zacks, “La-Z-Boy Incorporated is one of the world’s leading residential furniture producers, marketing furniture for every room of the home. The La-Z-Boy Upholstery segment companies are La-Z-Boy and England. The Casegoods segment consists of three brands: American Drew, Hammary and Kincaid. The company-owned Retail segment of the La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores. The corporation’s branded distribution network is dedicated to selling La-Z-Boy Incorporated products and brands, and includes the stand-alone La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores and the independent Comfort Studio® locations, in addition to in-store gallery programs for Kincaid and England. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LZB. StockNews.com downgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of La-Z-Boy from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

LZB stock opened at $27.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.67. La-Z-Boy has a 12-month low of $27.23 and a 12-month high of $46.74.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.24). La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that La-Z-Boy will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 27,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total value of $967,093.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 43,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $1,553,073.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in La-Z-Boy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in La-Z-Boy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in La-Z-Boy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in La-Z-Boy during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

