Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $21.56

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.56 and traded as low as $18.99. Intertape Polymer Group shares last traded at $18.99, with a volume of 460 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ITPOF. TD Securities cut their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC cut their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$40.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.58.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.56.

Intertape Polymer Group, Inc engages in the provision of packaging and protective solutions for industrial markets. It offers paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water-activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging, engineered coated products and packaging machinery for industrial and retail use.

