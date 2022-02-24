Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $103.08

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $103.08 and traded as low as $95.45. Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $95.60, with a volume of 16,292,552 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLI. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,623,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $941,582,000 after purchasing an additional 490,974 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,874,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $379,083,000 after purchasing an additional 356,660 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,097,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $327,758,000 after purchasing an additional 26,939 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,241,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,143,000 after purchasing an additional 71,353 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,125,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $224,914,000 after purchasing an additional 55,519 shares during the period.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Industrial Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, aerospace and defense; industrial conglomerates; machinery; road and rail; air freight & logistics; commercial services & supplies; professional services; electrical equipment; construction and engineering; trading companies and distributors; airlines, and building products.

