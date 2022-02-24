Jet2 plc (DTG.L) (LON:DTG) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $728.55

Shares of Jet2 plc (DTG.L) (LON:DTG – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 728.55 ($9.91) and traded as low as GBX 710 ($9.66). Jet2 plc (DTG.L) shares last traded at GBX 728.50 ($9.91), with a volume of 311,914 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market cap of £1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 728.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 728.55.
Jet2 plc (DTG.L) Company Profile (LON:DTG)
