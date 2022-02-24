John Laing Infrastructure Fund (LON:JLIF) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $142.60

Shares of John Laing Infrastructure Fund Limited (LON:JLIF – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 142.60 ($1.94) and traded as low as GBX 142.60 ($1.94). John Laing Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at GBX 142.60 ($1.94), with a volume of 4,631 shares trading hands.
The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 142.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 142.60.
John Laing Infrastructure Fund Company Profile (LON:JLIF)
See Also
- Time to Scoop Up Chewy Stock
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
Receive News & Ratings for John Laing Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Laing Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.