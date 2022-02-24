The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded The Dixie Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.
NASDAQ DXYN opened at $3.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $59.59 million, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 2.64. The Dixie Group has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.99.
The Dixie Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Dixie Group, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacture, and sale of floorcovering products. It serves the commercial and residential markets. Its brands include Fabrica, Masland Residential, Dixie Home, and AtlasMasland The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Dalton, GA.
