The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded The Dixie Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ DXYN opened at $3.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $59.59 million, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 2.64. The Dixie Group has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Dixie Group by 76.8% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,235,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,863,000 after purchasing an additional 971,051 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in The Dixie Group during the third quarter worth approximately $447,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in The Dixie Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 14.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 58,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Dixie Group by 306.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 62,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 46,955 shares during the last quarter. 53.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Dixie Group, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacture, and sale of floorcovering products. It serves the commercial and residential markets. Its brands include Fabrica, Masland Residential, Dixie Home, and AtlasMasland The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Dalton, GA.

