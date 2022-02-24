Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Computer Task Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of CTG stock opened at $8.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $136.09 million, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.81. Computer Task Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $11.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.53.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The information technology services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 1.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Computer Task Group will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lewis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group in the 4th quarter valued at $3,541,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 669,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 117,145 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Computer Task Group by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 308,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 107,538 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Computer Task Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $548,000. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Computer Task Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 1,217,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,703,000 after purchasing an additional 53,303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

