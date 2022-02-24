MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of MiX Telematics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

NYSE:MIXT opened at $11.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $269.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 0.92. MiX Telematics has a fifty-two week low of $10.49 and a fifty-two week high of $16.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.78.

In other MiX Telematics news, Director Ian Jacobs acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MIXT. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,434,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,387,000 after buying an additional 241,260 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics in the 2nd quarter worth $629,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 14,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics in the 3rd quarter worth $317,000. Institutional investors own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

