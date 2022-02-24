Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Genie Energy stock opened at $6.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.48. Genie Energy has a one year low of $4.74 and a one year high of $8.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.41 million, a PE ratio of -101.98 and a beta of 0.43.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNE. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genie Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 280.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Genie Energy during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genie Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genie Energy during the third quarter worth about $118,000. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genie Energy Ltd. engages in the provision of energy services. It operates through the following segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE), Genie Energy Services (GES), GRE International and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc (GOGAS). The GRE segment owns and operates retail energy providers which resell electricity and natural gas to residential and business customers.

