Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $21.00. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.72% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Wedbush upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.35.
RKT stock opened at $11.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 24.49, a quick ratio of 24.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Rocket Companies has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.49.
Rocket Companies Company Profile
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
