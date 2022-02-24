Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $21.00. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Wedbush upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.35.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

RKT stock opened at $11.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 24.49, a quick ratio of 24.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Rocket Companies has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.49.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gainplan LLC boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 16,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Brooktree Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 62,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. 3.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.