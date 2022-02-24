Contrasting AON (NYSE:AON) and Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN)

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) and Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for AON and Ryan Specialty Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AON 1 10 1 0 2.00 Ryan Specialty Group 0 4 5 0 2.56

AON presently has a consensus target price of $303.06, indicating a potential upside of 8.14%. Ryan Specialty Group has a consensus target price of $36.88, indicating a potential downside of 2.47%. Given AON’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AON is more favorable than Ryan Specialty Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AON and Ryan Specialty Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AON $12.19 billion 5.06 $1.26 billion $5.57 50.31 Ryan Specialty Group $1.02 billion 4.08 $68.10 million N/A N/A

AON has higher revenue and earnings than Ryan Specialty Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.2% of AON shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.2% of Ryan Specialty Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of AON shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AON and Ryan Specialty Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AON 10.29% 87.65% 8.32% Ryan Specialty Group 1.46% 104.08% 2.60%

Summary

AON beats Ryan Specialty Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

AON Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services. The Commercial Risk Solutions business includes retail brokerage, cyber solutions, global risk consulting, and captives. The Reinsurance Solutions business comprises treaty and facultative reinsurance brokerage and capital markets. The Retirement Solutions business consists of core retirement, investment consulting, and talent, rewards and performance. The Health Solutions business includes health and benefits brokerage and health care exchanges. The Data and Analytic Services business includes Affinity, Aon InPoint and ReView. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Ryan Specialty Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is based in CHICAGO.

