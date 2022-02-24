$424.16 Million in Sales Expected for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) will report $424.16 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $424.52 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $423.80 million. Healthcare Services Group posted sales of $407.75 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full-year sales of $1.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Healthcare Services Group.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 9.58%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HCSG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.38.

Shares of HCSG opened at $15.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.34. Healthcare Services Group has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $32.96. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.2113 per share. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 135.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCSG. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,151,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,485,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069,088 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,532,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 1,223.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 509,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,056,000 after purchasing an additional 470,597 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1,058.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 432,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after buying an additional 395,333 shares in the last quarter.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry, and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

