Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:RCPIQ) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCPIQ – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.01. Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 0 shares.
Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RCPIQ)
Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals, Inc is an early stage life science company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new drugs, formulations, and compounds that provide therapies for chronic and acute inflammatory diseases. It focuses on small molecule therapeutics that exhibit anti-inflammatory pharmacological characteristics.
