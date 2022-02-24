Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.30. Alliance Resource Partners shares last traded at $12.96, with a volume of 355,895 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.29). Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 15.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is presently 72.99%.

In other Alliance Resource Partners news, Director John H. Robinson sold 3,000 shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $43,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARLP. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 811.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,847 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 23,901 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 971,780 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,283,000 after purchasing an additional 171,716 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 190.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 143,803 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 94,366 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Progeny 3 Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. 17.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Alliance Resource Partners LP is a natural resource company, which produces and markets coal to United States utilities and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, Minerals, and Other & Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment is comprised of Webster County coal’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson mining complex, which includes the Gibson north mine and the Gibson south project, Hopkins County coal’s Elk Creek mining complex, White County coal’s Pattiki mining complex, Warrior’s mining complex, River View’s mining complex, the Sebree property and certain properties of Alliance Resource Properties and ARP Sebree LLC.

