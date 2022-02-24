Doma Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:DOMA)

Doma Holdings Inc (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 2,535 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,660% compared to the average daily volume of 144 call options.

NYSE:DOMA opened at $2.32 on Thursday. Doma has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $10.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.04.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Doma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Doma during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Doma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Doma during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Doma during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 16.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Doma in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Doma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Doma from $14.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.88.

Doma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capitol Investment Corp. V entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Doma.

