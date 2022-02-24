Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LSI. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Life Storage in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Life Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.90.

LSI stock opened at $126.01 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.51. Life Storage has a 52-week low of $80.28 and a 52-week high of $154.45.

In other Life Storage news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 7,500 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $1,009,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $585,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,668,060 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 2,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Life Storage by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Life Storage by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

