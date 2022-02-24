Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Itaú Corpbanca in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of ITCB opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 81.25 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Itaú Corpbanca has a 52-week low of $2.74 and a 52-week high of $6.23.
Itaú Corpbanca engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It specializes in banking products such as financing, leasing, loans, insurance and credit cards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile and Colombia. The Chile segment consists of commercial and corporate banking, real estate and construction, large companies, retail banking, personal banking, small business, retail companies, Banco Condell consumer banking, international and treasury and other financial services.
