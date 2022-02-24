Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Itaú Corpbanca in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Get Itaú Corpbanca alerts:

Shares of ITCB opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 81.25 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Itaú Corpbanca has a 52-week low of $2.74 and a 52-week high of $6.23.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 22,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Itaú Corpbanca Company Profile (Get Rating)

Itaú Corpbanca engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It specializes in banking products such as financing, leasing, loans, insurance and credit cards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile and Colombia. The Chile segment consists of commercial and corporate banking, real estate and construction, large companies, retail banking, personal banking, small business, retail companies, Banco Condell consumer banking, international and treasury and other financial services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Corpbanca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Corpbanca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.