Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th.
Shares of WVVI stock opened at $9.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $44.94 million, a P/E ratio of 34.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.01. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 52 week low of $7.68 and a 52 week high of $17.43.
About Willamette Valley Vineyards (Get Rating)
Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc engages in the production and sale of premium, super premium and ultra premium varietal wines. It operates through the Direct Sales and Distributor Sales segments. The Direct Sales segment includes retail sales made without use of an intermediary. The Distributor Sales segment involves the sales through third party where prices are given at a wholesale rate The company was founded by James W.
