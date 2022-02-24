Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th.

Shares of WVVI stock opened at $9.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $44.94 million, a P/E ratio of 34.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.01. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 52 week low of $7.68 and a 52 week high of $17.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 38,429 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 5.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 85.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 5,131 shares in the last quarter. 12.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc engages in the production and sale of premium, super premium and ultra premium varietal wines. It operates through the Direct Sales and Distributor Sales segments. The Direct Sales segment includes retail sales made without use of an intermediary. The Distributor Sales segment involves the sales through third party where prices are given at a wholesale rate The company was founded by James W.

