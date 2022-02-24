Raymond James Lowers NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) Price Target to $13.00

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Raymond James from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 465.22% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexImmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.
NASDAQ NEXI opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.55. NexImmune has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99.
NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.
