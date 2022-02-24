Raymond James Lowers NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) Price Target to $13.00

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Raymond James from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 465.22% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexImmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

NASDAQ NEXI opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.55. NexImmune has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of NexImmune by 259.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of NexImmune by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of NexImmune by 19,525.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9,958 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of NexImmune by 935.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NexImmune in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.63% of the company’s stock.

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

