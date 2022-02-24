The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO)

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 52.12% from the stock’s current price.

NASDAQ CRDO opened at $15.12 on Tuesday. Credo Technology Group has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $16.39.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is a provider of high-performance serial connectivity solutions for the hyperscale datacenter, 5G carrier, enterprise networking, artificial intelligence and high-performance computing markets. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

