JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Price Target to $32.00

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.12% from the stock’s previous close.

CMBM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cambium Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

NASDAQ CMBM opened at $26.64 on Tuesday. Cambium Networks has a 12 month low of $18.95 and a 12 month high of $66.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $709.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.72.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 52.65% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $78.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Scott Imhoff sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $344,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 6,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $173,654.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 50.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the third quarter worth about $60,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 314.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

