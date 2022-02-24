StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th.

Get Chemung Financial alerts:

CHMG opened at $46.22 on Tuesday. Chemung Financial has a 12 month low of $35.21 and a 12 month high of $49.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.57 million, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.86.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 28.45%. Analysts expect that Chemung Financial will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chemung Financial news, Director Denise V. Gonick sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $36,496.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHMG. Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its holdings in Chemung Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 364,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,522,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 349,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Chemung Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,162,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 68,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.16% of the company’s stock.

Chemung Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.