Financial Survey: Touchstone Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TSBA) vs. Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD)

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) and Touchstone Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TSBA – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Touchstone Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Banco Bradesco pays out 7.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Touchstone Bankshares pays out 25.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Banco Bradesco has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Banco Bradesco has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Touchstone Bankshares has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Bradesco and Touchstone Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Bradesco 21.20% 17.91% 1.61% Touchstone Bankshares N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Banco Bradesco and Touchstone Bankshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Bradesco $22.16 billion 1.82 $4.07 billion $0.41 10.10 Touchstone Bankshares N/A N/A $3.91 million $1.17 10.68

Banco Bradesco has higher revenue and earnings than Touchstone Bankshares. Banco Bradesco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Touchstone Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Banco Bradesco and Touchstone Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Bradesco 0 2 1 0 2.33 Touchstone Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Banco Bradesco currently has a consensus target price of $4.70, suggesting a potential upside of 13.53%. Given Banco Bradesco’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Banco Bradesco is more favorable than Touchstone Bankshares.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.5% of Banco Bradesco shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Banco Bradesco beats Touchstone Bankshares on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banco Bradesco (Get Rating)

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds. The company was founded by Amador Aguiar on March 10, 1943 and is headquartered in Osasco, Brazil.

About Touchstone Bankshares (Get Rating)

Touchstone Bankshares, Inc. operates as a commercial bank, which provides services to consumers and small businesses through several branches located in Dinwiddie County, Virginia. It provides a variety of loans, checking and savings accounts, and investment services. The company was founded in July 2020 and is headquartered in Prince George, VA.

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.