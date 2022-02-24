FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) and Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Financial Contrast

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) and Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for FS KKR Capital and Burford Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FS KKR Capital 1 1 2 0 2.25 Burford Capital 0 0 1 0 3.00

FS KKR Capital currently has a consensus target price of $21.67, suggesting a potential upside of 1.86%. Burford Capital has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 63.22%. Given Burford Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Burford Capital is more favorable than FS KKR Capital.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FS KKR Capital and Burford Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FS KKR Capital $639.00 million 9.49 -$405.00 million $9.47 2.25 Burford Capital $356.97 million 5.64 N/A N/A N/A

Burford Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FS KKR Capital.

Profitability

This table compares FS KKR Capital and Burford Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FS KKR Capital 167.84% 8.47% 3.95% Burford Capital N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.3% of FS KKR Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of FS KKR Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

FS KKR Capital beats Burford Capital on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FS KKR Capital (Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded by Michael Craig Forman on December 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

About Burford Capital (Get Rating)

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage. The Asset Management segment manages eight investment finds and resulting fee stream, as well as managing the funds that hold assets originated by its post-settlement finance activity. The Services and Other Corporates segment covers fees generated for services provided by its asset recovery, legal risk management, and corporate financial activity. The company was founded by Christopher P. Bogart, Elizabeth O’Connell and Jonathan T. Molot on September 11, 2009 and is headquartered in St. Peter Port, Guernsey.

