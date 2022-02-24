EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Given New $555.00 Price Target at Barclays

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $770.00 to $555.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EPAM. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on EPAM Systems from $840.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on EPAM Systems from $672.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on EPAM Systems from $824.00 to $776.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, VTB Capital raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $662.00.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $418.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.57. EPAM Systems has a 52 week low of $338.69 and a 52 week high of $725.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $535.18 and a 200 day moving average of $596.93.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

In other EPAM Systems news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $34,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 6,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.00, for a total transaction of $4,785,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,975 shares of company stock worth $44,098,432. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the third quarter valued at $29,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 38.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

