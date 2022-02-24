Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) PT Raised to $432.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Oppenheimer from $425.00 to $432.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.99% from the company’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Deere & Company’s Q2 2022 earnings at $6.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $22.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $25.40 EPS.

DE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.19.

Shares of DE stock opened at $337.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $104.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $368.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $360.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.15. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $320.50 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in Deere & Company by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

