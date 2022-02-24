ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) PT Lowered to $24.00

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 93.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChargePoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.47.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

Shares of NYSE CHPT opened at $12.38 on Tuesday. ChargePoint has a 12 month low of $11.21 and a 12 month high of $38.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.01.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $65.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.26 million. ChargePoint’s quarterly revenue was up 188.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ChargePoint will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lawrence Lee sold 20,000 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $294,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 10,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $190,171.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,029,688 shares of company stock valued at $20,775,052. Corporate insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHPT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,988,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,183,000 after buying an additional 3,150,557 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in ChargePoint by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the 4th quarter valued at $3,636,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the 4th quarter valued at $1,153,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in ChargePoint by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 27.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ChargePoint (Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.