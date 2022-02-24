Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ETRN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,381,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,923,000 after purchasing an additional 537,646 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 46,489,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,467,000 after buying an additional 1,051,375 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,973,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,971,000 after buying an additional 323,022 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,515,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,748,000 after purchasing an additional 171,312 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 20.7% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 12,950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

ETRN opened at $6.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 2.07. Equitrans Midstream has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $11.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $246.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.62 million. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.77%.

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

