Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 50.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BLMN. StockNews.com downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $23.98 on Tuesday. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12-month low of $17.29 and a 12-month high of $32.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 219.10% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 421.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,044.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

