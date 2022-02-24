Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 50.13% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BLMN. StockNews.com downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.42.
Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $23.98 on Tuesday. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12-month low of $17.29 and a 12-month high of $32.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 421.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,044.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000.
Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN)
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.