Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) PT Lowered to C$4.25 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$7.00 to C$4.25 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Cronos Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Cronos Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Cronos Group from $6.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Cronos Group from $7.00 to $4.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cronos Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.54 to $3.24 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $4.70.

Shares of NASDAQ CRON opened at $3.33 on Tuesday. Cronos Group has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $11.67. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.00.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.34. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 258.59%. The firm had revenue of $20.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cronos Group will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 198.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 12.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

