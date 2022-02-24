Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) PT Lowered to $4.25

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $7.00 to $4.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Cronos Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cronos Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.54 to $3.24 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Cronos Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $4.70.

Shares of NASDAQ CRON opened at $3.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.00. Cronos Group has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $11.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.62.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.34. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 258.59% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $20.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Cronos Group’s revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cronos Group will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Cronos Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,172,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,802,000 after purchasing an additional 577,142 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cronos Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,670,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,766,000 after purchasing an additional 189,328 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Cronos Group by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,669,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,470,000 after purchasing an additional 659,574 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Cronos Group by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,014,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,940,000 after purchasing an additional 300,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cronos Group by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,709,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,677,000 after purchasing an additional 689,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

