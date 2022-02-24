Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AFI opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.50. Armstrong Flooring has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $6.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.56.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFI. 22NW LP boosted its position in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. 22NW LP now owns 3,086,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,107,000 after purchasing an additional 945,566 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Armstrong Flooring by 6.8% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,004,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,273,000 after purchasing an additional 127,375 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 234.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 70,437 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong Flooring in the second quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Armstrong Flooring by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 42,957 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong Flooring, Inc engages in the production of flooring products. It operates through the Resilient Flooring and Wood Flooring segments. The Resilient Flooring segment designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of floor coverings primarily for homes and commercial buildings under various brands, including the Armstrong brand.

