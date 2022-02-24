Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $133.76

Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 133.76 ($1.82) and traded as high as GBX 139.46 ($1.90). Anglo Pacific Group shares last traded at GBX 138 ($1.88), with a volume of 242,594 shares.

Several brokerages have commented on APF. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.45) target price on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.33) price objective on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a report on Monday, February 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 139.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 133.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £295.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.18.

In related news, insider Robert Stan acquired 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 128 ($1.74) per share, for a total transaction of £28,800 ($39,167.69). Also, insider Julian Treger sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 144 ($1.96), for a total value of £1,008,000 ($1,370,869.03). Insiders have sold 948,000 shares of company stock valued at $132,810,000 in the last three months.

About Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF)

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, cobalt, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, gold, silver, nickel, and anthracite properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

