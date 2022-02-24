Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,488.35

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,488.35 ($20.24) and traded as high as GBX 1,540.50 ($20.95). Smiths Group shares last traded at GBX 1,521 ($20.69), with a volume of 711,473 shares traded.

SMIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($20.40) price target on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($25.84) price target on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Smiths Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 1,900 ($25.84) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,675 ($22.78) price objective on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($23.80) target price on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smiths Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,770.83 ($24.08).

The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,565.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,488.35. The company has a market capitalization of £5.93 billion and a PE ratio of 21.36.

In other Smiths Group news, insider George Buckley purchased 791 shares of Smiths Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,581 ($21.50) per share, with a total value of £12,505.71 ($17,007.63).

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

