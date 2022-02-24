Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $832.33 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) to post sales of $832.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Copart’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $764.32 million and the highest estimate coming in at $881.05 million. Copart posted sales of $733.91 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Copart will report full-year sales of $3.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Copart.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $867.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.99 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 29.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

CPRT stock opened at $117.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.15. The stock has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.23. Copart has a 52 week low of $101.92 and a 52 week high of $161.12.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total value of $10,324,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the second quarter worth $59,936,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 5.1% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 19,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,704,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the third quarter worth $211,000. Addison Capital Co increased its position in Copart by 12.2% during the third quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 12,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in Copart by 117.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 124,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,308,000 after acquiring an additional 67,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

