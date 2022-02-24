Commerzbank (CBK) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Commerzbank (ETR: CBK) recently:

2/23/2022 – Commerzbank was given a new €8.70 ($9.89) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/18/2022 – Commerzbank was given a new €11.00 ($12.50) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/17/2022 – Commerzbank was given a new €8.30 ($9.43) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

2/17/2022 – Commerzbank was given a new €7.00 ($7.95) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/17/2022 – Commerzbank was given a new €6.50 ($7.39) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/17/2022 – Commerzbank was given a new €7.40 ($8.41) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/9/2022 – Commerzbank was given a new €10.00 ($11.36) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/31/2022 – Commerzbank was given a new €9.10 ($10.34) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

1/25/2022 – Commerzbank was given a new €10.20 ($11.59) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

1/25/2022 – Commerzbank was given a new €7.40 ($8.41) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/24/2022 – Commerzbank was given a new €7.00 ($7.95) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/24/2022 – Commerzbank was given a new €10.00 ($11.36) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/24/2022 – Commerzbank was given a new €8.30 ($9.43) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

1/17/2022 – Commerzbank was given a new €8.30 ($9.43) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

1/13/2022 – Commerzbank was given a new €8.10 ($9.20) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

1/4/2022 – Commerzbank was given a new €6.50 ($7.39) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

12/29/2021 – Commerzbank was given a new €6.50 ($7.39) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

Shares of CBK stock opened at €8.60 ($9.77) on Thursday. Commerzbank AG has a 12 month low of €4.70 ($5.34) and a 12 month high of €9.12 ($10.36). The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion and a PE ratio of -3.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €7.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €6.56.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

