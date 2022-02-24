Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.64. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $11.56, with a volume of 136,308 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.69.

Get Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0464 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 982,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,552,000 after acquiring an additional 24,153 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 615,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,567,000 after acquiring an additional 10,919 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 277,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after acquiring an additional 6,756 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 240,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 21,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV)

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal and California income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was headquartered on December 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.