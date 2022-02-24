Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.64. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $11.56, with a volume of 136,308 shares trading hands.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.69.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0464 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%.
About Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV)
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal and California income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was headquartered on December 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
