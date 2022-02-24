Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Greenbrook TMS Inc. is a provider of Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation therapy, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder and other mental health disorders, principally in the United States. Greenbrook TMS Inc. is based in TORONTO. “

GBNH has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Greenbrook TMS from C$22.00 to C$19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Clarus Securities lowered their price target on Greenbrook TMS from C$26.00 to C$23.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Desjardins lowered their price target on Greenbrook TMS from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. lowered their price target on Greenbrook TMS from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Greenbrook TMS to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.64.

Shares of GBNH opened at $3.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $54.30 million and a P/E ratio of -1.64. Greenbrook TMS has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 243.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 223,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 16,598 shares during the period. 16.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

