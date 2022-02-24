Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of FSI stock opened at $3.51 on Tuesday. Flexible Solutions International has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $4.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $43.27 million, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.31.
Flexible Solutions International Company Profile (Get Rating)
