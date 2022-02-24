StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
China Pharma stock opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.25. China Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $1.63.
China Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Pharma (CPHI)
- Time to Scoop Up Chewy Stock
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
Receive News & Ratings for China Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.